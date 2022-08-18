Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $507.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

