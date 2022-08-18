Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.