Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,627 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.14. 7,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

See Also

