Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $142.88. 27,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

