Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,007 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000.

FSTA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

