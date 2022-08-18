Attila 1-Day Volume Hits $2,891.00 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2,891.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,376.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org.

Attila Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

