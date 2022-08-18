Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

