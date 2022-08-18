Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.
ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.
Autodesk Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.