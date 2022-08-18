Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.63.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

