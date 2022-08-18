Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and $4.74 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00718045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

