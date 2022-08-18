Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and $4.74 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00718045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
