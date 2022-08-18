AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $152.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

AutoNation stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884,081 shares of company stock worth $102,746,537 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

