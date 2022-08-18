Aventus (AVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $97,247.00

Aventus (AVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Aventus coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00006103 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $97,247.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00129498 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034296 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00067945 BTC.
About Aventus
Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.
Aventus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
