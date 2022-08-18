AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,403.47

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,403.47 ($29.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,525 ($30.51). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 2,426 ($29.31), with a volume of 516,869 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,200 ($38.67).
AVEVA Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,352.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,402.72. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.26.
AVEVA Group Increases Dividend
About AVEVA Group
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
See Also
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.