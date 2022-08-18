AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 3,250 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AvidXchange Trading Down 0.6 %
AVDX stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting 8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.19 and a 200-day moving average of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 5.86 and a one year high of 27.43.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
