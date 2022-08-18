AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 3,250 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Trading Down 0.6 %

AVDX stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting 8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.19 and a 200-day moving average of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 5.86 and a one year high of 27.43.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.