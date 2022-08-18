Axe (AXE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Axe has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $64,314.26 and approximately $71.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00252214 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe's total supply is 5,260,968 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

