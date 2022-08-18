AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.10% of AxoGen worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AxoGen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AxoGen by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 141.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AxoGen by 53.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,243.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

AxoGen Profile

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.