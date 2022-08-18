AXPR Trading Down 13.3% This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $1.35 million and $49,944.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

