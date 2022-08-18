AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 23.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.