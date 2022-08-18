Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Tops $144,457.80

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Azuki has a market cap of $144,457.80 and $19.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

