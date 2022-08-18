B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Azenta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.16 on Thursday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $10,815,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

