B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

