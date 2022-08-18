B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.04. 65,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $406.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $210.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

