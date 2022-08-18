B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695,206. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

