B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. 87,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,622. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

