B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.46. 11,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,665. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

