B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 489,825 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

