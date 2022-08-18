B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.45. 15,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,998. The firm has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.67.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

