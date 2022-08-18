B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,587 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67.

