B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 175,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,196. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.