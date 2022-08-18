B. Riley Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

NYSE FL opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $9,761,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.