Baanx Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,840.00 (BXX)

Baanx (BXX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Baanx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baanx has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Baanx has a market cap of $207,540.54 and approximately $38,840.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Baanx Profile

BXX is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX.

Buying and Selling Baanx

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

