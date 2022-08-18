Balancer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.26 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Balancer has a market cap of $266.02 million and $29.26 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00026719 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,600,041 coins and its circulating supply is 42,894,932 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

