Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.25

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.25 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 293.20 ($3.54). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 289.20 ($3.49), with a volume of 945,416 shares.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

