Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 324.05 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.90. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 332 ($4.01).
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
