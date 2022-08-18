Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 324.05 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.90. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 332 ($4.01).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

