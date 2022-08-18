Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.83. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.69%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

