BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

