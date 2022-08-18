Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7403 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Bancolombia Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
