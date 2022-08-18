Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.02. 431,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,612,404. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

