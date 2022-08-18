Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Trading Up 5.9%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 96.90 ($1.17). Approximately 626,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 101,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.11).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Up 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.50. The company has a market cap of £432.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.25.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

