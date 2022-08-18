Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$89.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

