Barclays Raises Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $21.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.
Signify Health Stock Performance
SGFY opened at $21.86 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
