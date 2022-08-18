Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $123,877,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,823,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.