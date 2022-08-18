Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 2.0 %
BECN opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.
Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after acquiring an additional 191,517 shares during the last quarter.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
