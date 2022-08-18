Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 2.0 %

BECN opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after acquiring an additional 191,517 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

