Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.43 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055625 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,081,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

