Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,306 ($27.86) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,087.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,404.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,176.53. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

