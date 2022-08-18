Berry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Berry (BERRY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Berry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $599,885.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.

About Berry

Berry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

