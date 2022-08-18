B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 909,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,186. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

