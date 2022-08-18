Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $229.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.89.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

