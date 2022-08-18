Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.41 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.
BILL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.40. 3,915,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.89.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 93.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
