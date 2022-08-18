Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.03. 3,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,230. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

