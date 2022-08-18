Birdchain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 123.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded up 195.9% against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $104,195.33 and $18.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,498.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070038 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

